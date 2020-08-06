All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 9 3 .750 _ Baltimore 5 6 .455 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 9 3 .750 _ Baltimore 5 6 .455 3½ Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4 Toronto 4 6 .400 4 Boston 4 8 .333 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 10 3 .769 _ Chicago 7 5 .583 2½ Cleveland 8 6 .571 2½ Detroit 5 5 .500 3½ Kansas City 4 10 .286 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 9 4 .692 _ Houston 6 5 .545 2 Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4 Seattle 5 9 .357 4½ Texas 3 8 .273 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 5 1 .833 _ Atlanta 9 5 .643 _ Washington 4 5 .444 2½ Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2½ New York 5 8 .385 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 3 .769 _ Milwaukee 4 5 .444 4 St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5 Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 9 3 .750 _ Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½ San Diego 7 6 .538 2½ San Francisco 6 8 .429 4 Arizona 4 8 .333 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 6, Texas 4

Arizona 14, Houston 7

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Arizona 14, Houston 7

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

