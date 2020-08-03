All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 7 1 .875 _ Baltimore 5 3 .625 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 1 .875 _ Baltimore 5 3 .625 2 Toronto 3 4 .429 3½ Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 4 Boston 3 7 .300 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 7 2 .778 _ Chicago 5 4 .556 2 Cleveland 5 5 .500 2½ Detroit 5 5 .500 2½ Kansas City 3 7 .300 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 5 4 .556 _ Oakland 5 4 .556 _ Seattle 4 6 .400 1½ Texas 3 5 .375 1½ Los Angeles 3 7 .300 2½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 7 3 .700 _ Miami 2 1 .667 1½ Washington 3 4 .429 2½ Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2½ New York 3 7 .300 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 7 2 .778 _ Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2½ Cincinnati 4 5 .444 3 St. Louis 2 3 .400 3 Pittsburgh 2 7 .222 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 6 2 .750 _ Los Angeles 7 3 .700 _ San Diego 6 4 .600 1 San Francisco 5 5 .500 2 Arizona 3 7 .300 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

Colorado 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

