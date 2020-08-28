CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan wants to see Md. schools have in-person learning | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Bahrain to host its…

Bahrain to host its 2 F1 races on separate tracks this year

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 7:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Bahrain will host its two Formula One races on separate tracks later this year.

The Bahrain Grand Prix on Nov. 29 will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit that usually hosts races. The next race on Dec. 6 will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer circuit which has never been used before for international racing.

The smaller track will require 87 laps to be completed to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometers is covered. Quick lap times are expected to be about 55 seconds in qualifying and 60 for the race.

The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights, with qualifying and the race starting later in the evening compared to the Bahrain GP.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up