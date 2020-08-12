AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Go Bowling 235 Site: Daytona Beach, Florida Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC) Track:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Go Bowling 235

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC)

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course

Race distance: 65 laps, 231 miles

Last year: The series has never raced on the road course at Daytona

Last race: Points leader Kevin Harvick completed a weekend doubleheader sweep at Michigan and took over the series lead with six victories this season.

Fast facts: Harvick’s pair of victories pushed his points lead to 137 over Brad Keselowski and 140 over Denny Hamlin through 22 races. The 2014 series champion has finished in the top 10 in all but three races this year. … The top seven drivers in the point standings account for 19 victories this year.

Next race: Drydene 311, Aug. 22, Dover International Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

UNOH 188

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course

Race distance: 52 laps, 182 miles

Last year: The series has never raced on the road course at Daytona

Last race: Austin Cindric grabbed the lead on a restart with three laps to go and won at Road America, his fourth victory in the last five races in the series.

Fast facts: Cindric leads five-time winner Chase Briscoe by 11 points in the driver standings with Ross Chastain sitting third, 63 points off the lead. … Chastain is the only driver in the top six without a victory, but boasts a series-best 16 top 10 finishes through 18 races. … Series regulars account for 16 of the 18 victories this season.

Next race: Drydene 200, Aug. 22, Dover International Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Sunoco 159

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Sunday, race, noon (FS1)

Track: Daytona International Speedway road course

Race distance: 43 laps, 153 miles

Last year: The series has never raced on the road course at Daytona.

Last race: Zane Smith grabbed the lead on the last lap of double-overtime at Michigan to gain his first victory in the series.

Fast facts: Smith is second in the driver standings, 42 points behind leader Austin Hill. Ben Rhodes and Christian Eckes are 43 and 49 points behind, respectively. … Series regulars have won just six of the 11 races so far this season. Grant Enfiner accounts for two of those wins, but stands just eighth in points.

Next race: KDI Office Technology 200, Aug. 21, Dover International Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Aramco Gran Premio de Espana

Site: Barcelona, Spain

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5-6:30 a.m. and 9-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6-7 a.m., qualifying, 9-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Race distance: 66 laps, 190.9 miles

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the No. 2 starting position.

Last race: Max Verstapen outran Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas to win at Silverstone, ending Hamilton’s three-race winning streak.

Fast facts: Hamilton leads Verstappen by 30 points in the driver standings with Bottas third, another four points back. … Verstappen’s victory made Honda the first non-Mercedes winner of the season through six races.

Next race: Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Aug. 30, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.

Next race: Indianapolis 500, Sunday, Aug. 23, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car at the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Next event: DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, Sept. 3-6, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

The series will race Thursday through Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

