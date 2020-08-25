CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC adds Delaware to high-risk list | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
Anderson becomes 1st fast bowler to take 600 test wickets

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 11:45 AM

England paceman Jimmy Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in test cricket on Tuesday by dismissing Azhar Ali in the third test against Pakistan.

Anderson reached his latest milestone with his second wicket of the innings.

The 38-year-old Anderson, who is playing in his 156th test, is fourth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in tests.

Only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) are above him.

