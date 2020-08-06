CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. board votes on virtual learning | Ohio governor tests negative following initial positive | Latest coronavirus test results
6-12 game bans for racism introduced in English football

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 9:37 AM

LONDON (AP) — Players in English football will be banned for six to 12 games for discriminatory conduct under new Football Association sanctioning guidelines.

FIFA and UEFA imposed a minimum 10-game ban for racism or other forms of discrimination.

The FA said there is flexibility to issue bans for fewer than six matches if the discrimination was on social media or if specific mitigating factors are presented.

The FA can now pursue cases if an incident of discrimination took place in private setting or outside of a standard football environment.

