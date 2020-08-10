CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
2020 Baseball Salaries Top 10

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 12:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 salaries at full and prorated pay for the 10 high-paid players. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries, both full and prorated, and for each pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-injured list, r-restricted list).

Max Scherzer, Was $35,920,616 $17,801,286
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 31,000,000 16,308,642
Mike Trout, LAA 38,500,000 15,833,333
Manny Machado, SD 34,000,000 15,111,111
Zack Greinke, Hou 32,875,089 14,064,848
Gerrit Cole, NYY 36,000,000 13,333,333
Nolan Arenado, Col 35,000,000 12,962,963
Jose Altuve, Hou 29,000,000 12,629,630
Justin Verlander, Hou 33,000,000 12,222,222
Stephen Strasburg, Was 31,631,615 11,715,413

