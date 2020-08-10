2020 Baseball Salaries Top 10

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 salaries at full and prorated pay for the 10 high-paid players. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries, both full and prorated, and for each pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of deferred signing bonuses and salaries are discounted to reflect present-day values (il-injured list, r-restricted list).
|Max Scherzer, Was
|$35,920,616
|$17,801,286
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|31,000,000
|16,308,642
|Mike Trout, LAA
|38,500,000
|15,833,333
|Manny Machado, SD
|34,000,000
|15,111,111
|Zack Greinke, Hou
|32,875,089
|14,064,848
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|36,000,000
|13,333,333
|Nolan Arenado, Col
|35,000,000
|12,962,963
|Jose Altuve, Hou
|29,000,000
|12,629,630
|Justin Verlander, Hou
|33,000,000
|12,222,222
|Stephen Strasburg, Was
|31,631,615
|11,715,413
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.