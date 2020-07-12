CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plan blends remote and in-class learning | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Wolves brush aside Everton…

Wolves brush aside Everton 3-0 in Premier League

The Associated Press

July 12, 2020, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton brushed aside an uninspired Everton 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to keep its faint hopes of a Champions League place alive.

After a slow start at Molineux, Wolves slowly took control and went in to the break 1-0 ahead after scoring in first-half injury time through Raul Jimenez.

The home side doubled its lead 46 seconds into the second half when Leander Dendoncker glanced in.

Diogo Jota made it 3-0 with 16 minutes remaining when he latched onto a brilliant pass and rifled low past a helpless Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

The win moves Wolves up to sixth place in the table and within three points of Manchester United in the last Champions League position.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up