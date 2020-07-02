CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 test results in DC, Md. and Va. | Parents, staff comment on Prince George's fall school plans | Fairfax City's Main Street becomes outdoor dining
Williams scores twice and Courage down Spirit 2-0

The Associated Press

July 2, 2020, 12:26 AM

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Lynn Williams scored twice to help the North Carolina Courage beat the Washington Spirit 2-0 on Wednesday night in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament.

Williams has three goals in the tournament for the two-time defending league champions, considered the Challenge Cup favorites.

Williams put North Carolina in front in the 50th minute, then added a second goal in the 61st at Zions Bank Stadium. With two wins, the Courage sit atop the tournament table.

Williams also scored in stoppage time to give the Courage a 2-1 victory over Portland on Saturday in the opener. North Carolina rookie Ally Watt tore a ligament in her right knee during the win against the Thorns and is out for the tournament.

Rose Lavelle and Ashley Hatch scored to lift the Spirit to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

The eight teams taking part in the Challenge Cup are sequestered in Utah for the duration of the tournament, which is being played without fans in attendance. The league’s ninth team, the Orlando Pride, was forced to withdraw last week because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff.

