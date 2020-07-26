Villa stays in Premier League after 1-1 draw at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa escaped relegation by a point after holding on for a 1-1 draw at West Ham…

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa escaped relegation by a point after holding on for a 1-1 draw at West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Jack Grealish, playing possibly in his final game for his boyhood club, scored the goal that ended up keeping Villa in the top division to put the visitors ahead in the 84th minute.

Villa conceded a minute later, to West Ham substitute Andriy Yarmolenko, but secured the draw that saw Dean Smith’s team finish in fourth-to-last place and a point ahead of Bournemouth, a 3-1 winner at Everton on Sunday.

Villa spent most of the season in the bottom three — and only climbed out of it after a 1-0 win over Arsenal in midweek — but still stayed up and will play a second straight campaign in the Premier League.

