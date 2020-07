US Women’s Open exempt players

The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The 156-player field for the 75th U.S. Women’s Open, scheduled for Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club.…

Listen now to WTOP News

HOUSTON (AP) — The 156-player field for the 75th U.S. Women’s Open, scheduled for Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur):

WOMEN’S OPEN CHAMPIONS (10 years): Jeongeun Lee6, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sung Hyun Park, Brittany Lang, In Gee Chun, Michelle Wie, Inbee Park, Na Yeon Choi, So Yeon Ryu, Paula Creamer.

TOP 10 AND TIES FROM 2019 WOMEN’S OPEN: Celine Boutier, Jaye Marie Green, Mamiko Higa, Jessica Korda, Yu Liu, Ally McDonald, Gerina Piller, Lexi Thompson, Angel Yin.

2019 US WOMEN’S AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Gabriela Ruffels

2019 US GIRLS’ JUNIOR CHAMPION: a-Lei Ye.

2019 US WOMEN’S MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Ina Kim-Shaad.

ANA INSPIRATION CHAMPIONS (5 years): 2020 winner, Jin Young Ko, Pernilla Lindberg, Lydia Ko.

KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONS(4 years): Hannah Green, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson.

EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS (5 years): Angela Stanford, Anna Nordqvist.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 years); Hinako Shibuno, Georgia Hall, I.K. Kim.

TOP 30 FROM THE 2019 RACE TO CME GLOBE: Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, Hyo Joo Kim, Mi Jung Hur, Amy Yang, Nasa Hataoka, Carlota Ciganda, Brittany Altomare, Shanshan Feng, Eun-Hee Ji, Azahara Munoz, Moriya Jutanugarn, Bronte Law, Lizette Salas, Caroline Masson, Su Oh, Gaby Lopez.

WINNERS OF LPGA TOURNAMENTS FROM 2019 US WOMEN’S OPEN THROUGH JUNE 7: Cheyenne Knight, Ha-Na Jang, Ai Suzuki, Madelene Sagstrom, Hee Young Park.

2019 WOMEN’S BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Emily Toy.

TOP 10 FROM THE 2020 LPGA MONEY LIST THROUGH NOV. 11: TBD.

TOP 5 FROM THE SYMETRA TOUR MONEY LIST THROUGH NOV. 11: TBD.

TOP 75 FROM THE ROLEX WOMEN’S RANKING FROM MARCH 16: Hee Jeong Lim, Charley Hull, Hye Jin Choi, Marina Alex, Da Yeon Lee, A-yean Cho, Seon Woo Bae, Megan Khang, Kristen Gillman, Min-young2 Lee, Mi Hyang Lee, Jennifer Kupcho, Amy Olson, Min Ji Park, So Mi Lee, Morgan Pressel, Su-Hyun Oh, Sun Ju Ahn, Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Yui Kawamoto, Momoko Ueda, Jeong Min Cho, So Young Lee, Annie Park, Minami Katsu, Nicole Broch Larsen, Austin Ernst, A Lim Kim, Ji Yeong2 Kim, Chae Yoon Park, Chella Choi, Jing Yan.

TOP 5 LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR MEMBERS FROM 2019 ORDER OF MERIT: Esther Henseleit, Marianne Skarpnord, Christine Wolf, Nuria Iturrioz, Meghan MacLaren.

TOP 3 from the 2019 CHINA LPGA: Weiwie Zhang, Yan Liu, Mohan Du.

TOP 2 PLAYERS, NOT OTHERWISE EXEMPT, FROM THE TOP 10 AT THE WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP: TBD.

TOP 2 PLAYERS, NOT OTHERWISE EXEMPT, FROM THE TOP 10 AT THE CAMBRIA PORTLAND CLASSIC: TBD.

TOP 2 PLAYERS, NOT OTHERWISE EXEMPT, FROM THE TOP 10 AT THE SHOPRITE CLASSIC: TBD.

TOP 3 PLAYERS, NOT OTHERWISE EXEMPT, FROM THE TOP 10 AT THE KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: TBD.

TOP 20 PLAYERS FROM THE TOP 100 IN WOMEN’S WORLD AMATEUR RANKING ON NOV. 11: TBD.

SPECIAL EXEMPTIONS: Brittany Lincicome, Sarah Jane Smith.

___

RESERVES: The field will be filled from the Rolex Women’s Ranking on Nov. 9.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.