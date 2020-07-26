CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Tottenham in Europa League after 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace

The Associated Press

July 26, 2020, 1:34 PM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham held on to secure a Europa League place with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s early goal was enough for Spurs to better Wolverhampton Wanderers’ result at Chelsea, a 2-0 defeat, to guarantee a top-six finish. José Mourinho’s side finished sixth, just ahead of Wolves on goal difference after putting together a six-game unbeaten streak.

Kane scored his seventh goal in eight games with a fine finish in the 13th minute after being set up by Giovani Lo Celso.

Mourinho’s team had what it wanted and it allowed Palace possession while looking to hit on counterattacks.

But Jeffrey Schlupp equalized from close range in the 53rd and Spurs were fortunate not to concede another when Jordan Ayew fizzed an effort wide and Scott Dann’s free header was also wide in added time.

