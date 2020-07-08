CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Sports » Spain vs. Netherlands friendly…

Spain vs. Netherlands friendly rescheduled for November

The Associated Press

July 8, 2020, 3:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — The friendly between Spain and the Netherlands that was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled for November, the Spanish soccer federation said Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled to be played in March in the Netherlands.

The Nov. 11 match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam will the first of three planned for Spain that month. It will also play Nations League games at Switzerland and against Germany.

Spain will play three other matches in October.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up