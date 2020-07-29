CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some leveling off in US cases, but few experts celebrate | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Sports » Serena, Coco, Novak, Rafa…

Serena, Coco, Novak, Rafa on entry lists for US Open tuneup

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 1:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were on Wednesday’s initial entry lists — but No. 1 woman Ash Barty, two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu were not — for the tournament moved from Cincinnati to Flushing Meadows next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Western & Southern Open is scheduled for Aug. 20-28 on the same hard courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center that are slated to host the U.S. Open from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

The U.S. Tennis Association is planning to stage the two tournaments back-to-back in New York while the coronavirus outbreak worsens in other parts of the country and there are lingering questions about international travel.

Both defending champions at the Cincinnati event are entered this year: Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in last year’s U.S. Open final, and Madison Keys.

Just because a player is on Wednesday’s lists does not mean she or he necessarily will compete at the tournament.

No sanctioned professional tennis events have been played since March because of the coronavirus. Both the women’s and men’s tours plan to return in August, but the tentative calendars drawn up for the rest of 2020 already have seen cancellations.

That includes what was supposed to be the first men’s tournament back, in Washington in August.

The women’s tour still aims to return next week at Palermo, Italy.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up