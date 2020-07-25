CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 6:35 PM

Saturday
TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minnesota
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Third Round
Michael Thompson 64-66-68—198
Richy Werenski 63-67-68—198
Charl Schwartzel 66-68-66—200
Tony Finau 65-66-69—200
Max Homa 65-72-64—201
Cameron Tringale 69-70-63—202
Denny McCarthy 68-70-64—202
Alex Noren 67-69-66—202
Harris English 70-65-67—202
Ryan Moore 65-70-67—202
Nick Watney 65-69-68—202
Cameron Davis 67-66-69—202
Charles Howell III 71-65-67—203
Emiliano Grillo 71-68-64—203
Adam Long 68-72-63—203
Talor Gooch 66-65-72—203
Xinjun Zhang 65-67-71—203
Matthew Wolff 65-68-70—203
Robert Garrigus 66-71-67—204
Si Woo Kim 71-65-68—204
Robby Shelton 68-68-68—204
Hank Lebioda 69-70-65—204
Patrick Rodgers 66-68-70—204
Danny Lee 67-68-69—204
Doug Ghim 70-68-67—205
Bernd Wiesberger 73-66-66—205
Matthias Schwab 70-67-68—205
Brice Garnett 70-67-68—205
Pat Perez 70-69-66—205
Austin Cook 67-70-68—205
Dylan Frittelli 68-67-70—205
Kyle Stanley 66-74-65—205
K.J. Choi 71-67-68—206
Chris Kirk 66-71-69—206
Tim Wilkinson 70-69-67—206
Tom Lewis 68-71-67—206
Bronson Burgoon 66-70-70—206
Tom Hoge 69-67-70—206
Jason Dufner 68-72-66—206
Bo Hoag 65-73-69—207
Stewart Cink 69-68-70—207
Brandon Hagy 70-69-68—207
Luke List 68-72-67—207
Henrik Norlander 70-70-67—207
Sam Burns 70-69-69—208
Sepp Straka 70-67-71—208
Aaron Baddeley 66-73-69—208
Adam Schenk 67-69-72—208
Scott Stallings 71-64-73—208
Michael Gligic 72-68-68—208
Brian Harman 76-64-68—208
Alex Cejka 70-70-68—208
Patton Kizzire 69-70-70—209
Josh Teater 70-70-69—209
Chris Baker 68-72-69—209
Chase Koepka 70-68-72—210
Kramer Hickok 67-70-73—210
John Merrick 71-69-70—210
Michael Gellerman 70-70-70—210
Bo Van Pelt 66-68-76—210
Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-69-70—210
Bill Haas 70-69-72—211
Peter Uihlein 70-69-72—211
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-70-71—211
Arjun Atwal 73-67-71—211
George McNeill 70-70-72—212
Tommy Gainey 68-72-73—213
Matt Every 70-70-75—215

