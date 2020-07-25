PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

Saturday TPC Twin Cities Blaine, Minnesota Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71 Third Round Michael Thompson 64-66-68—198 Richy Werenski 63-67-68—198 Charl Schwartzel…

Saturday TPC Twin Cities Blaine, Minnesota Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71 Third Round Michael Thompson 64-66-68—198 Richy Werenski 63-67-68—198 Charl Schwartzel 66-68-66—200 Tony Finau 65-66-69—200 Max Homa 65-72-64—201 Cameron Tringale 69-70-63—202 Denny McCarthy 68-70-64—202 Alex Noren 67-69-66—202 Harris English 70-65-67—202 Ryan Moore 65-70-67—202 Nick Watney 65-69-68—202 Cameron Davis 67-66-69—202 Charles Howell III 71-65-67—203 Emiliano Grillo 71-68-64—203 Adam Long 68-72-63—203 Talor Gooch 66-65-72—203 Xinjun Zhang 65-67-71—203 Matthew Wolff 65-68-70—203 Robert Garrigus 66-71-67—204 Si Woo Kim 71-65-68—204 Robby Shelton 68-68-68—204 Hank Lebioda 69-70-65—204 Patrick Rodgers 66-68-70—204 Danny Lee 67-68-69—204 Doug Ghim 70-68-67—205 Bernd Wiesberger 73-66-66—205 Matthias Schwab 70-67-68—205 Brice Garnett 70-67-68—205 Pat Perez 70-69-66—205 Austin Cook 67-70-68—205 Dylan Frittelli 68-67-70—205 Kyle Stanley 66-74-65—205 K.J. Choi 71-67-68—206 Chris Kirk 66-71-69—206 Tim Wilkinson 70-69-67—206 Tom Lewis 68-71-67—206 Bronson Burgoon 66-70-70—206 Tom Hoge 69-67-70—206 Jason Dufner 68-72-66—206 Bo Hoag 65-73-69—207 Stewart Cink 69-68-70—207 Brandon Hagy 70-69-68—207 Luke List 68-72-67—207 Henrik Norlander 70-70-67—207 Sam Burns 70-69-69—208 Sepp Straka 70-67-71—208 Aaron Baddeley 66-73-69—208 Adam Schenk 67-69-72—208 Scott Stallings 71-64-73—208 Michael Gligic 72-68-68—208 Brian Harman 76-64-68—208 Alex Cejka 70-70-68—208 Patton Kizzire 69-70-70—209 Josh Teater 70-70-69—209 Chris Baker 68-72-69—209 Chase Koepka 70-68-72—210 Kramer Hickok 67-70-73—210 John Merrick 71-69-70—210 Michael Gellerman 70-70-70—210 Bo Van Pelt 66-68-76—210 Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-69-70—210 Bill Haas 70-69-72—211 Peter Uihlein 70-69-72—211 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-70-71—211 Arjun Atwal 73-67-71—211 George McNeill 70-70-72—212 Tommy Gainey 68-72-73—213 Matt Every 70-70-75—215

