PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

|Saturday
|TPC Twin Cities
|Blaine, Minnesota
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Michael Thompson
|64-66-68—198
|Richy Werenski
|63-67-68—198
|Charl Schwartzel
|66-68-66—200
|Tony Finau
|65-66-69—200
|Max Homa
|65-72-64—201
|Cameron Tringale
|69-70-63—202
|Denny McCarthy
|68-70-64—202
|Alex Noren
|67-69-66—202
|Harris English
|70-65-67—202
|Ryan Moore
|65-70-67—202
|Nick Watney
|65-69-68—202
|Cameron Davis
|67-66-69—202
|Charles Howell III
|71-65-67—203
|Emiliano Grillo
|71-68-64—203
|Adam Long
|68-72-63—203
|Talor Gooch
|66-65-72—203
|Xinjun Zhang
|65-67-71—203
|Matthew Wolff
|65-68-70—203
|Robert Garrigus
|66-71-67—204
|Si Woo Kim
|71-65-68—204
|Robby Shelton
|68-68-68—204
|Hank Lebioda
|69-70-65—204
|Patrick Rodgers
|66-68-70—204
|Danny Lee
|67-68-69—204
|Doug Ghim
|70-68-67—205
|Bernd Wiesberger
|73-66-66—205
|Matthias Schwab
|70-67-68—205
|Brice Garnett
|70-67-68—205
|Pat Perez
|70-69-66—205
|Austin Cook
|67-70-68—205
|Dylan Frittelli
|68-67-70—205
|Kyle Stanley
|66-74-65—205
|K.J. Choi
|71-67-68—206
|Chris Kirk
|66-71-69—206
|Tim Wilkinson
|70-69-67—206
|Tom Lewis
|68-71-67—206
|Bronson Burgoon
|66-70-70—206
|Tom Hoge
|69-67-70—206
|Jason Dufner
|68-72-66—206
|Bo Hoag
|65-73-69—207
|Stewart Cink
|69-68-70—207
|Brandon Hagy
|70-69-68—207
|Luke List
|68-72-67—207
|Henrik Norlander
|70-70-67—207
|Sam Burns
|70-69-69—208
|Sepp Straka
|70-67-71—208
|Aaron Baddeley
|66-73-69—208
|Adam Schenk
|67-69-72—208
|Scott Stallings
|71-64-73—208
|Michael Gligic
|72-68-68—208
|Brian Harman
|76-64-68—208
|Alex Cejka
|70-70-68—208
|Patton Kizzire
|69-70-70—209
|Josh Teater
|70-70-69—209
|Chris Baker
|68-72-69—209
|Chase Koepka
|70-68-72—210
|Kramer Hickok
|67-70-73—210
|John Merrick
|71-69-70—210
|Michael Gellerman
|70-70-70—210
|Bo Van Pelt
|66-68-76—210
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|71-69-70—210
|Bill Haas
|70-69-72—211
|Peter Uihlein
|70-69-72—211
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70-70-71—211
|Arjun Atwal
|73-67-71—211
|George McNeill
|70-70-72—212
|Tommy Gainey
|68-72-73—213
|Matt Every
|70-70-75—215
