NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

All Times Eastern Preliminary Round GP W D L GF GA Pts North Carolina Courage 4 4 0 0 7 1 12 Washington Spirit 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 OL Reign 4 1 2 1 1 2 5 Houstan Dash 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 Utah…

All Times Eastern Preliminary Round

GP W D L GF GA Pts

North Carolina Courage 4 4 0 0 7 1 12

Washington Spirit 4 2 1 1 4 4 7

OL Reign 4 1 2 1 1 2 5

Houstan Dash 4 1 1 2 5 6 4

Utah Royals 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Chicago Red Stars 4 1 1 2 2 3 4

Sky Blue 4 1 1 2 2 3 4

Portland Thorns 4 0 3 1 2 3 3

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns 0

Sky Blue 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Quarterfinal Round Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage 0, Portland Thorns 1

Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0, Houston advance on penalties 3-2

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit 0, Sky Blue 0, Sky Blue advance on penalties 4-3

OL Reign 0, Chicago Red Stars 0, Chicago advance on penalties 4-3

Semifinal Round Wednesday, July 22

Portland vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m.

Championship Sunday, July 26

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.