CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Officials say some states reopened too quickly | Debates turn emotional as schools decide future
Home » Sports » Norway defender signs with…

Norway defender signs with French club Nimes

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 9:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NIMES, France (AP) — French soccer club Nimes, which narrowly avoided relegation to the second division, signed Norway defender Birger Meling on Monday.

The 25-year-old Meling joins Nimes from Norwegian side Rosenborg. He signed through the 2022-23 season.

Meling has appeared 11 times for Norway.

Nimes finished the season in 18th place when the league was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic and was able to keep its place in the top division.

Toulouse finished last and was relegated along with next-to-last Amiens. Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up