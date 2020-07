NHRA Results, Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals The Associated Press

Sunday At Lucas Oil Raceway Bronwsburg, Ind. Final Round postponed due to weather Final rounds to be completed at the U.S. Nationals, September 4-6, 2020. Top Fuel Round One T.J. Zizzo, 3.840, 323.19 def. Terry Totten, 3.949, 299.46; Terry McMillen, 3.765, 320.66 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.447, 195.25; Todd Paton, 4.011, 285.65 def. Clay Millican, 4.139, 251.72; Leah Pruett, 3.820, 316.97 def. Lex Joon, 4.104, 242.71; Antron Brown, 3.851, 310.05 def. Pat Dakin, 3.880, 317.05; Doug Kalitta, 3.808, 319.45 def. Doug Foley, 3.968, 298.80; Billy Torrence, 3.789, 321.96 def. Steve Torrence, 3.768, 327.03; Justin Ashley, 3.829, 321.27 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.891, 305.91; Quarterfinals McMillen, 3.796, 321.96 def. Brown, 3.927, 308.35; Zizzo, 3.821, 321.04 def. Paton, 12.632, 68.06; Ashley, 3.811, 314.02 def. Kalitta, 3.830, 314.46; Pruett, 3.818, 314.46 def. B. Torrence, 3.793, 320.36; Semifinals Ashley, 4.049, 237.09 def. Pruett, 4.530, 171.62; Zizzo, 3.837, 319.67 def. McMillen, 3.891, 310.13; Finals Ashley vs. Zizio Funny Car Round One Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.946, 320.28 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.708, 177.04; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.931, 321.58 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.967, 324.59; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.019, 317.27 def. Alex Miladinovich, Toyota Camry, 6.286, 110.10; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.123, 278.06 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, Foul – Outer Boundary; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.030, 314.68 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.325, 142.82; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.032, 310.77 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.323, 293.86; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.072, 299.46 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.189, 301.54; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.997, 322.58 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.381, 210.08; Quarterfinals Beckman, 3.991, 317.72 def. Wilkerson, 4.009, 316.82; Johnson Jr., 3.979, 317.57 def. Pedregon, 5.902, 118.04; Hagan, 3.949, 323.81 def. Todd, 4.028, 317.19; Tasca III, 4.037, 316.08 def. Lee, 4.038, 320.97; Semifinals Hagan, 3.946, 324.36 def. Tasca III, 4.010, 320.13; Beckman, 3.969, 321.65 def. Johnson Jr., 4.027, 309.56; Finals Hagan vs. Beckman Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.