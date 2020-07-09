NASCAR-Xfinity Shady Rays 200 Results

The Associated Press

Thursday

At Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Ky.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, 136 laps, 57 points.

2. (23) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 136, 41.

3. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 136, 48.

4. (7) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 136, 41.

5. (4) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 136, 41.

6. (11) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 136, 38.

7. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 136, 34.

8. (30) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 136, 29.

9. (8) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 136, 33.

10. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 136, 0.

11. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 136, 46.

12. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 136, 25.

13. (31) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 136, 24.

14. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 136, 23.

15. (28) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 136, 22.

16. (32) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 136, 21.

17. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 136, 29.

18. (17) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 136, 19.

19. (22) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 135, 18.

20. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 135, 25.

21. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, accident, 135, 0.

22. (27) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 135, 0.

23. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 134, 14.

24. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 134, 13.

25. (25) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 134, 12.

26. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 133, 11.

27. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 132, 12.

28. (26) Mason Massey, Toyota, 130, 9.

29. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, suspension, 129, 8.

30. (35) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 122, 7.

31. (15) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, brakes, 120, 6.

32. (21) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 5.

33. (36) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, reargear, 54, 4.

34. (3) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 3.

35. (29) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, electrical, 21, 2.

36. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 0, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

