NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) Indianapolis, Ind. Lap length: 2.5 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62, Running.

2. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

3. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

4. (30) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

5. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 62, Running.

6. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

7. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

8. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

9. (2) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

10. (19) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

11. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

12. (38) Brandon Gdovic, Toyota, 62, Running.

13. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

14. (17) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

15. (27) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

16. (26) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

17. (4) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

18. (13) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

19. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 62, Running.

20. (7) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

21. (28) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 62, Running.

22. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

23. (36) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 62, Running.

24. (14) Mike Wallace, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

25. (6) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 62, Running.

26. (29) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 62, Running.

27. (37) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 62, Running.

28. (31) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 61, Running.

29. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 61, Running.

30. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 61, Running.

31. (1) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 60, Running.

32. (35) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 60, Running.

33. (23) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 57, Running.

34. (32) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 54, Running.

35. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 51, Axle.

36. (16) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 44, Running.

37. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 34, Oil Line,

38. (18) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 9, Chassis.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 73.885 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 2 Mins, 48 Secs.

Margin of Victory: 1.717 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Burton 0;J. Burton 1;J. Allgaier 2-3;A. Cindric 4-21;B. Jones 22-23;C. Briscoe 24-27;A. Cindric 28-30;C. Briscoe 31-36;R. Sieg 37-38;C. Briscoe 39-53;P. Pardus 54-55;C. Briscoe 56-58;A. Allmendinger 59-60;C. Briscoe 61-62, Running.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Briscoe 5 times for 30 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 21 laps; Preston Pardus 1 time for 2 laps; Ryan Sieg 1 time for 2 laps; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 2 laps; AJ Allmendinger 1 time for 2 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 2 laps; Jeb Burton 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 22,7,11,98,19,9,10,20,90,51.

Stage 2 Top Ten: 98,7,39,11,1,68,99,13,20,16.

