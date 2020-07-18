NASCAR-Xfinity My Bariatric Solutions 300 Results

Saturday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Austin Cindric,…

Saturday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 201 laps, 57 points.

2. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 201, 48.

3. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 201, 54.

4. (7) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 201, 44.

5. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 201, 38.

6. (2) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 201, 36.

7. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 201, 47.

8. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 201, 29.

9. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

10. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (21) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 199, 25.

13. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (20) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (36) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (15) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 199, 0.

17. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 198, 0.

18. (26) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 198, 19.

19. (31) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

20. (17) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

21. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198, 15.

23. (35) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (29) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 197, 13.

25. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, suspension, 193, 12.

26. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 193, 11.

27. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, suspension, 191, 13.

28. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 178, 9.

29. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, suspension, 130, 11.

30. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, garage, 125, 19.

31. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, reargear, 82, 6.

32. (32) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, garage, 78, 5.

33. (13) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, garage, 64, 4.

34. (14) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 3.

35. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, transmission, 9, 2.

36. (5) Riley Herbst, Toyota, garage, 9, 1.

37. (28) Kyle Busch, Toyota, disqualified, 201, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.912 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.949 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Annett 0; A.Cindric 1-34; J.Allgaier 35-47; A.Cindric 48-51; J.Allgaier 52-92; A.Alfredo 93-96; R.Chastain 97-99; A.Alfredo 100-104; J.Allgaier 105-114; K.Busch 115-118; J.Allgaier 119-152; A.Cindric 153-158; K.Busch 159; H.Burton 160-176; C.Briscoe 177-191; K.Busch 192-201

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 4 times for 98 laps; A.Cindric, 3 times for 44 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 17 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 15 laps; K.Busch, 3 times for 15 laps; A.Alfredo, 2 times for 9 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 3 laps; M.Annett, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 5; A.Cindric, 3; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; J.Haley, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 691; 2. A.Cindric, 667; 3. N.Gragson, 643; 4. R.Chastain, 614; 5. J.Haley, 550; 6. J.Allgaier, 545; 7. H.Burton, 536; 8. M.Annett, 481; 9. B.Jones, 448; 10. R.Herbst, 377; 11. R.Sieg, 375; 12. B.Brown, 348; 13. J.Clements, 317; 14. M.Snider, 310; 15. A.Alfredo, 300; 16. J.Little, 297.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

