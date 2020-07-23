NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

Thursday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Thursday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267 laps, 56 points.

2. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 51.

3. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 45.

4. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 42.

5. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 37.

6. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 42.

7. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 30.

8. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 31.

9. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 28.

10. (15) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 42.

12. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

13. (23) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 29.

14. (19) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 23.

15. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 21.

17. (14) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 267, 20.

18. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 267, 19.

19. (30) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 266, 18.

20. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266, 33.

21. (31) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 266, 16.

22. (28) JJ Yeley, Ford, 265, 0.

23. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 264, 14.

24. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 260, 13.

25. (33) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 260, 0.

26. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 260, 0.

27. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 251, 10.

28. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 251, 9.

29. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 251, 0.

30. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 219, 7.

31. (39) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, electrical, 216, 6.

32. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, garage, 200, 7.

33. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 182, 4.

34. (35) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 3.

35. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 176, 2.

36. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, accident, 175, 1.

37. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 170, 1.

38. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, electrical, 116, 0.

39. (40) BJ McLeod, Ford, reargear, 66, 0.

40. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, electrical, 58, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.832 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 17 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .510 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; J.Logano 1-27; M.Truex 28-30; Ky.Busch 31-82; D.Hamlin 83-96; M.Truex 97-101; B.Keselowski 102-104; M.Truex 105-106; B.Keselowski 107-114; M.Truex 115-144; R.Blaney 145-158; B.Keselowski 159-162; R.Blaney 163; D.Hamlin 164-192; M.Truex 193-196; W.Byron 197-199; D.Hamlin 200; W.Byron 201-205; B.Keselowski 206-220; W.Byron 221-239; A.Bowman 240-245; K.Harvick 246-254; D.Hamlin 255-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 4 times for 57 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 52 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 44 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 30 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 27 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 27 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 15 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: K.Harvick, 4; D.Hamlin, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 721; 2. R.Blaney, 630; 3. B.Keselowski, 615; 4. J.Logano, 607; 5. C.Elliott, 604; 6. D.Hamlin, 578; 7. M.Truex, 557; 8. A.Almirola, 534; 9. Ku.Busch, 533; 10. Ky.Busch, 520; 11. A.Bowman, 508; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 476; 13. C.Bowyer, 461; 14. A.Dillon, 428; 15. J.Johnson, 427; 16. W.Byron, 425.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.