MLS Leaders

Through Wednesday, July 15

Goals Chris Mueller, ORL 4 Kevin Molino, MIN 3 Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 3 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 3

14 players tied with 2

Assists

10 players tied with 2

Shots Valentin Castellanos, NYC 19 Gustavo Bou, NE 15 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 13 Diego Rossi, LFC 13 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12 Chris Mueller, ORL 12 Carlos Vela, LFC 12 Robert Beric, CHI 11 Luis Amarilla, MIN 10 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 10 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 10 Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 10

___

Shots on Goal Diego Rossi, LFC 9 Chris Mueller, ORL 8 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7 Gustavo Bou, NE 6 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 6 Carlos Vela, LFC 6 Ayo Akinola, TOR 5 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 5 Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 5

___

Cautions Diego Chara, POR 3 Jose Martinez, PHI 3 Junior Moreno, DC 3 Joao Moutinho, ORL 3

12 players tied with 2

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4 Diego Chara, POR 3 0 3 Jose Martinez, PHI 3 0 3 Joao Moutinho, ORL 3 0 3

14 players tied with 2

Goals-Allowed Avg. Zac MacMath, RSL 0.33 Eloy Room, CLB 0.33 Tim Melia, KC 0.35 Stefan Frei, SEA 1.00 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.00 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00 David Jensen, NYR 1.00 Brad Knighton, NE 1.00 Matt Turner, NE 1.00 Shutouts Zac MacMath, RSL 2 Eloy Room, CLB 2 Andre Blake, PHI 1 Steve Clark, POR 1 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1 Stefan Frei, SEA 1 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1 David Jensen, NYR 1 Tim Melia, KC 1 Matt Turner, NE 1 Daniel Vega, SJ 1 Kenneth Vermeer, LFC 1 Quentin Westberg, TOR 1

___

Saves Andre Blake, PHI 21 Sean Johnson, NYC 20 Stefan Frei, SEA 15 Bill Hamid, DC 14 Daniel Vega, SJ 13 Clement Diop, MTL 11 Pedro Gallese, ORL 11 Clint Irwin, COL 11 Luis Robles, MCF 10

___

