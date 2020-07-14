MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Arsenal chasing record PL points haul

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Wednesday: ENGLAND Liverpool needs to win all three remaining games, starting…

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

Liverpool needs to win all three remaining games, starting against Arsenal, to collect a Premier League record 102 points and overhaul Manchester City’s 100-point overhaul from 2017-18. Ninth-place Arsenal needs a win to avoid dropping out of the pursuit of Europa League places. Tottenham, which moved above Arsenal into eighth by winning Sunday’s north London derby, plays at Newcastle. Wolverhampton, in sixth place, travels to Burnley. Buoyed by a victory over Leicester, relegation-threatened Bournemouth plays second-place Manchester City sitting three points from safety.

ITALY

Juventus will be looking to continue its seemingly unstoppable march to a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title when it visits Sassuolo. The Bianconeri have a six-point lead over Atalanta — which has played a match more than the teams around it — and an eight point advantage over both Inter Milan and Lazio. Lazio is the only other side in the top four in action and it visits relegation-threatened Udinese. Roma, Napoli and AC Milan are battling for the two Europa League spots and they face Hellas Verona, Bologna and Parma, respectively. In other games, it’s: Sampdoria vs. Cagliari and Lecce vs. Fiorentina.

PORTUGAL

Porto needs a draw against third-place Sporting Lisbon to clinch its second Portuguese league title in three seasons. It has a five-point lead over Benfica, which defeated Vitória Guimarães 2-0 on Tuesday. There will be two rounds left after Porto’s game on Wednesday. Porto last won the league in 2018. Benfica is the defending Portuguese champion. Porto has won four matches in a row.

