MATCHDAY: Juventus has chance to clinch 9th straight title

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 7:16 PM

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Thursday:

ITALY

Juventus can clinch a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title with a win at Udinese. If Juventus wins, it will move nine points clear of Atalanta with three rounds remaining — and the Bianconeri hold the tiebreaker over the Bergamo squad courtesy of a better head-to-head record. Having carried a one-point lead over Lazio into the three-month break for the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus has lost only once since the restart. Lazio, which is down to fourth place, hosts Cagliari.

