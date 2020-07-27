MATCHDAY: Inter and Atalanta vying for 2nd in Serie A

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday: ITALY The focus in Serie A moves to who will…

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday:

ITALY

The focus in Serie A moves to who will finish second after Juventus clinched a record-extending ninth straight league title on Sunday. Inter Milan occupies second, one point above Atalanta. They are already guaranteed Champions League action next season. In the penultimate round on Tuesday, Inter hosts Italian Cup champion Napoli, while Atalanta visits Parma. Lazio is also one point behind Inter and it hosts Brescia on Wednesday. The final round is on Sunday.

