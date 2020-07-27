AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bradley Jr., Boston, .571; Cruz, Minnesota, .538; Iglesias, Baltimore, .538; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .533; Alberto, Baltimore, .500; Lowe,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bradley Jr., Boston, .571; Cruz, Minnesota, .538; Iglesias, Baltimore, .538; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .533; Alberto, Baltimore, .500; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .500; Brantley, Houston, .467; Maldonado, Houston, .455; Lopes, Seattle, .444; Moncada, Chicago, .444; Stanton, New York, .444.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Bradley Jr., Boston, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Laureano, Oakland, 4; Lewis, Seattle, 4; Phillips, Kansas City, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 4; Rosario, Minnesota, 4; Semien, Oakland, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Bogaerts, Boston, 5; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Bregman, Houston, 5; Franco, Kansas City, 5.

HITS_Bradley Jr., Boston, 8; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 8; Brantley, Houston, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Alberto, Baltimore, 6; Lewis, Seattle, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; 10 tied at 5.

DOUBLES_Iglesias, Baltimore, 3; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Seager, Seattle, 3; 18 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 1; Fisher, Toronto, 1; Garneau, Houston, 1; Goodrum, Detroit, 1; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1; Mathis, Texas, 1; Reddick, Houston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 3; 14 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Grossman, Oakland, 2; Long Jr., Seattle, 2; 12 tied at 1.

PITCHING_B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 24 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Andriese, Los Angeles, 0.00; Bassitt, Oakland, 0.00; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Chavez, Texas, 0.00; Detwiler, Chicago, 0.00; Godley, Boston, 0.00; Luzardo, Oakland, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Y.Ramirez, Seattle, 0.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 14; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 12; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 9; Lynn, Texas, 9; Turnbull, Detroit, 8; Bundy, Los Angeles, 7; Canning, Los Angeles, 7; Godley, Boston, 7; Graveman, Seattle, 7; Singer, Kansas City, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7.

