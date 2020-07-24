AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Peraza, Boston, .800; Bradley Jr., Boston, .750; Adames, Tampa Bay, .667; Brantley, Houston, .667; Jiménez, Chicago, .667; Laureano,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Peraza, Boston, .800; Bradley Jr., Boston, .750; Adames, Tampa Bay, .667; Brantley, Houston, .667; Jiménez, Chicago, .667; Laureano, Oakland, .667; Vázquez, Boston, .667; Martinez, Boston, .600; Moncada, Chicago, .600; Pillar, Boston, .600.

RUNS_Bradley Jr., Boston, 3; Laureano, Oakland, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Biggio, Toronto, 2; Cruz, Minnesota, 2; Kepler, Minnesota, 2; Margot, Tampa Bay, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Peraza, Boston, 2; Polanco, Minnesota, 2; Rosario, Minnesota, 2; Semien, Oakland, 2.

RBI_Olson, Oakland, 4; Brantley, Houston, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Biggio, Toronto, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; 9 tied at 2.

HITS_Peraza, Boston, 4; Bradley Jr., Boston, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; 17 tied at 2.

DOUBLES_Bradley Jr., Boston, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Peraza, Boston, 2; 22 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Chapman, Oakland, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1.

HOME RUNS_Kepler, Minnesota, 2; Brantley, Houston, 1; Cron, Detroit, 1; J.Castro, Los Angeles, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Stanton, New York, 1; Lewis, Seattle, 1; Olson, Oakland, 1; Ruiz, Baltimore, 1; Seager, Seattle, 1; Tsutsugo, Tampa Bay, 1; Biggio, Toronto, 1; Moncada, Chicago, 1.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 1.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 1-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 1-0; Lynn, Texas, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0; Cole, New York, 1-0; May, Minnesota, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 14; Lynn, Texas, 9; Verlander, Houston, 7; Heaney, Los Angeles, 6; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 5; Cole, New York, 5; Milone, Baltimore, 5; Montas, Oakland, 5; Eovaldi, Boston, 4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 4; Ryu, Toronto, 4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.