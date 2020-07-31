AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Iglesias, Baltimore, .500; LeMahieu, New York, .455; Lewis, Seattle, .455; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .450; Alberto, Baltimore, .440; Ramírez,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Iglesias, Baltimore, .500; LeMahieu, New York, .455; Lewis, Seattle, .455; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .450; Alberto, Baltimore, .440; Ramírez, Cleveland, .429; J.Jones, Detroit, .423; Stanton, New York, .421; Pillar, Boston, .409; Brantley, Houston, .407.

RUNS_Crawford, Seattle, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Brantley, Houston, 7; Judge, New York, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 7 tied at 6.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Judge, New York, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; J.Jones, Detroit, 7; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Schoop, Detroit, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 15; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 11; Brantley, Houston, 11; Crawford, Seattle, 11; J.Jones, Detroit, 11; T.Anderson, Chicago, 10; Correa, Houston, 10; LeMahieu, New York, 10.

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Iglesias, Baltimore, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Seager, Seattle, 4; 13 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 1; Fisher, Toronto, 1; Garneau, Houston, 1; Goodrum, Detroit, 1; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 1; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1; Mathis, Texas, 1; Mondesi, Kansas City, 1; Reddick, Houston, 1; Semien, Oakland, 1.

HOME RUNS_Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; 16 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Long Jr., Seattle, 2; Lopes, Seattle, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Straw, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 16 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Gibson, Texas, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Plesac, Cleveland, 0.00; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.00; Javier, Houston, 1.35; Luzardo, Oakland, 1.35; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 1.54; J.Montgomery, New York, 1.59; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 27; Lynn, Texas, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 15; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 14; Turnbull, Detroit, 14; G.Cole, New York, 12; Heaney, Los Angeles, 12; Clevinger, Cleveland, 11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11; Plesac, Cleveland, 11.

