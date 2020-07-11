Korn Ferry TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC San Antonio-AT&T Canyons
|San Antonio, Texas
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,106; Par: 72
|Third Round
David Lipsky 69-66-62_197
Paul Barjon 69-64-65_198
Taylor Pendrith 67-69-65_201
Andrew Novak 69-69-64_202
Ben Kohles 67-69-66_202
Lee Hodges 68-67-67_202
Brett Coletta 70-65-67_202
Austen Truslow 66-67-69_202
Adam Svensson 70-68-65_203
Dylan Wu 67-70-66_203
Taylor Moore 69-68-66_203
Ollie Schniederjans 66-71-66_203
Ryan McCormick 69-67-67_203
Brandon Harkins 69-67-67_203
Kristoffer Ventura 68-66-69_203
Paul Haley II 67-70-67_204
Greyson Sigg 70-69-65_204
Taylor Montgomery 66-71-67_204
James Nicholas 68-71-65_204
Kevin Roy 69-71-64_204
Callum Tarren 68-70-67_205
Zecheng Dou 68-69-68_205
Curtis Luck 70-67-68_205
Andres Gonzales 71-68-66_205
David Skinns 69-70-66_205
Andy Pope 64-73-68_205
José de Jesús Rodríguez 67-70-68_205
Patrick Fishburn 69-67-69_205
Roberto Díaz 71-64-70_205
Chip McDaniel 70-64-71_205
Brett Stegmaier 67-71-68_206
Derek Ernst 68-69-69_206
Robby Ormand 70-70-66_206
Brent Grant 69-69-69_207
Martin Piller 69-69-69_207
Erik Barnes 69-68-70_207
Trevor Cone 69-70-68_207
Brad Hopfinger 71-66-70_207
Will Cannon 70-70-67_207
Lorens Chan 71-69-67_207
Tag Ridings 67-69-71_207
Whee Kim 72-66-70_208
David Lingmerth 74-64-70_208
Jared Wolfe 70-68-70_208
T.J. Vogel 69-71-68_208
Josh Teater 70-70-68_208
Jack Maguire 71-67-71_209
John Chin 66-72-71_209
Mito Pereira 71-68-70_209
Brady Schnell 72-67-70_209
Joey Garber 70-69-70_209
Tom Whitney 69-70-70_209
Harrison Endycott 70-70-69_209
Yuwa Kosaihira 70-70-69_209
Shane Smith 70-70-69_209
Matt Gilchrest 69-69-72_210
Brandon Crick 71-68-71_210
Ryan Ruffels 67-73-70_210
Nelson Ledesma 70-70-70_210
Greg Yates 69-69-73_211
Joshua Creel 72-66-74_212
Chad Ramey 73-67-72_212
Matt Ryan 67-73-72_212
Steve Lewton 69-71-72_212
Stephan Jaeger 69-70-74_213
Brad Brunner 70-67-77_214
John Oda 64-75-75_214
