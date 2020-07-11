Korn Ferry TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons Scores

Saturday At TPC San Antonio-AT&T Canyons San Antonio, Texas Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,106; Par: 72 Third Round David Lipsky 69-66-62_197…

David Lipsky 69-66-62_197

Paul Barjon 69-64-65_198

Taylor Pendrith 67-69-65_201

Andrew Novak 69-69-64_202

Ben Kohles 67-69-66_202

Lee Hodges 68-67-67_202

Brett Coletta 70-65-67_202

Austen Truslow 66-67-69_202

Adam Svensson 70-68-65_203

Dylan Wu 67-70-66_203

Taylor Moore 69-68-66_203

Ollie Schniederjans 66-71-66_203

Ryan McCormick 69-67-67_203

Brandon Harkins 69-67-67_203

Kristoffer Ventura 68-66-69_203

Paul Haley II 67-70-67_204

Greyson Sigg 70-69-65_204

Taylor Montgomery 66-71-67_204

James Nicholas 68-71-65_204

Kevin Roy 69-71-64_204

Callum Tarren 68-70-67_205

Zecheng Dou 68-69-68_205

Curtis Luck 70-67-68_205

Andres Gonzales 71-68-66_205

David Skinns 69-70-66_205

Andy Pope 64-73-68_205

José de Jesús Rodríguez 67-70-68_205

Patrick Fishburn 69-67-69_205

Roberto Díaz 71-64-70_205

Chip McDaniel 70-64-71_205

Brett Stegmaier 67-71-68_206

Derek Ernst 68-69-69_206

Robby Ormand 70-70-66_206

Brent Grant 69-69-69_207

Martin Piller 69-69-69_207

Erik Barnes 69-68-70_207

Trevor Cone 69-70-68_207

Brad Hopfinger 71-66-70_207

Will Cannon 70-70-67_207

Lorens Chan 71-69-67_207

Tag Ridings 67-69-71_207

Whee Kim 72-66-70_208

David Lingmerth 74-64-70_208

Jared Wolfe 70-68-70_208

T.J. Vogel 69-71-68_208

Josh Teater 70-70-68_208

Jack Maguire 71-67-71_209

John Chin 66-72-71_209

Mito Pereira 71-68-70_209

Brady Schnell 72-67-70_209

Joey Garber 70-69-70_209

Tom Whitney 69-70-70_209

Harrison Endycott 70-70-69_209

Yuwa Kosaihira 70-70-69_209

Shane Smith 70-70-69_209

Matt Gilchrest 69-69-72_210

Brandon Crick 71-68-71_210

Ryan Ruffels 67-73-70_210

Nelson Ledesma 70-70-70_210

Greg Yates 69-69-73_211

Joshua Creel 72-66-74_212

Chad Ramey 73-67-72_212

Matt Ryan 67-73-72_212

Steve Lewton 69-71-72_212

Stephan Jaeger 69-70-74_213

Brad Brunner 70-67-77_214

John Oda 64-75-75_214

