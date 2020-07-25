CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Sports » Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter…

Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $650,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
Third Round
Brandon Wu 67-63-68—198
José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-69-66—201
Daniel Sutton 66-67-68—201
Michael Arnaud 66-65-70—201
Brandon Harkins 71-65-66—202
Davis Riley 67-70-65—202
Chad Ramey 68-67-67—202
Dan McCarthy 66-66-70—202
Zecheng Dou 68-67-68—203
Jamie Arnold 65-70-68—203
Max McGreevy 64-68-71—203
Taylor Moore 66-71-67—204
Billy Kennerly 67-69-68—204
Anders Albertson 72-63-69—204
Rick Lamb 64-69-71—204
Kent Bulle 67-71-67—205
Will Zalatoris 67-71-67—205
Adam Svensson 67-70-68—205
David Kocher 67-69-69—205
Andy Pope 69-66-70—205
Dawson Armstrong 66-68-71—205
Austen Truslow 69-70-67—206
Jonathan Randolph 67-72-67—206
Kyle Reifers 69-71-66—206
Daniel Miernicki 70-65-71—206
Augusto Núñez 70-70-66—206
Greg Yates 70-68-69—207
Braden Thornberry 67-71-69—207
Sean Kelly 70-69-68—207
Robby Ormand 71-68-68—207
Rodrigo Lee 67-68-72—207
Martin Piller 66-70-71—207
Oscar Fraustro 67-68-72—207
Sebastián Vázquez 65-70-72—207
Will Cannon 71-67-70—208
Conrad Shindler 68-70-70—208
Charlie Saxon 68-70-70—208
Yuwa Kosaihira 67-69-72—208
Curtis Thompson 71-67-71—209
Cyril Bouniol 70-68-71—209
Dylan Wu 68-70-71—209
Matthew Campbell 66-71-72—209
Steve Marino 69-70-70—209
Chandler Phillips 72-68-69—209
Tag Ridings 72-66-72—210
Nick Hardy 72-67-71—210
Matt Gilchrest 71-68-71—210
Nick Voke 71-68-71—210
Luke Kwon 70-66-74—210
John Somers 71-69-70—210
Dawie van der Walt 70-70-70—210
Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-69-70—210
Rico Hoey 71-69-70—210
James Nicholas 67-72-72—211
Eric Cole 69-70-72—211
Nicholas Lindheim 71-69-71—211
Evan Harmeling 68-72-71—211
Ryan Siegler 72-68-71—211
Paul Haley II 69-70-73—212
Callum Tarren 68-71-73—212
Chris Thompson 69-70-74—213
Carl Yuan 73-67-73—213
Steven Alker 73-67-73—213
Andres Gonzales 70-70-73—213
Brian Campbell 73-65-76—214
Andre Metzger 71-68-75—214
Blake Trimble 73-67-74—214
Stuart Macdonald 71-69-75—215
Byron Meth 73-67-77—217

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up