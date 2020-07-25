Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

|Saturday
|At Highland Springs Country Club
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $650,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Brandon Wu
|67-63-68—198
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|66-69-66—201
|Daniel Sutton
|66-67-68—201
|Michael Arnaud
|66-65-70—201
|Brandon Harkins
|71-65-66—202
|Davis Riley
|67-70-65—202
|Chad Ramey
|68-67-67—202
|Dan McCarthy
|66-66-70—202
|Zecheng Dou
|68-67-68—203
|Jamie Arnold
|65-70-68—203
|Max McGreevy
|64-68-71—203
|Taylor Moore
|66-71-67—204
|Billy Kennerly
|67-69-68—204
|Anders Albertson
|72-63-69—204
|Rick Lamb
|64-69-71—204
|Kent Bulle
|67-71-67—205
|Will Zalatoris
|67-71-67—205
|Adam Svensson
|67-70-68—205
|David Kocher
|67-69-69—205
|Andy Pope
|69-66-70—205
|Dawson Armstrong
|66-68-71—205
|Austen Truslow
|69-70-67—206
|Jonathan Randolph
|67-72-67—206
|Kyle Reifers
|69-71-66—206
|Daniel Miernicki
|70-65-71—206
|Augusto Núñez
|70-70-66—206
|Greg Yates
|70-68-69—207
|Braden Thornberry
|67-71-69—207
|Sean Kelly
|70-69-68—207
|Robby Ormand
|71-68-68—207
|Rodrigo Lee
|67-68-72—207
|Martin Piller
|66-70-71—207
|Oscar Fraustro
|67-68-72—207
|Sebastián Vázquez
|65-70-72—207
|Will Cannon
|71-67-70—208
|Conrad Shindler
|68-70-70—208
|Charlie Saxon
|68-70-70—208
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|67-69-72—208
|Curtis Thompson
|71-67-71—209
|Cyril Bouniol
|70-68-71—209
|Dylan Wu
|68-70-71—209
|Matthew Campbell
|66-71-72—209
|Steve Marino
|69-70-70—209
|Chandler Phillips
|72-68-69—209
|Tag Ridings
|72-66-72—210
|Nick Hardy
|72-67-71—210
|Matt Gilchrest
|71-68-71—210
|Nick Voke
|71-68-71—210
|Luke Kwon
|70-66-74—210
|John Somers
|71-69-70—210
|Dawie van der Walt
|70-70-70—210
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|71-69-70—210
|Rico Hoey
|71-69-70—210
|James Nicholas
|67-72-72—211
|Eric Cole
|69-70-72—211
|Nicholas Lindheim
|71-69-71—211
|Evan Harmeling
|68-72-71—211
|Ryan Siegler
|72-68-71—211
|Paul Haley II
|69-70-73—212
|Callum Tarren
|68-71-73—212
|Chris Thompson
|69-70-74—213
|Carl Yuan
|73-67-73—213
|Steven Alker
|73-67-73—213
|Andres Gonzales
|70-70-73—213
|Brian Campbell
|73-65-76—214
|Andre Metzger
|71-68-75—214
|Blake Trimble
|73-67-74—214
|Stuart Macdonald
|71-69-75—215
|Byron Meth
|73-67-77—217
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.