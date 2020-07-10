CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Md. man helps feed neighbors during pandemic | Start of FCPS school year delayed
Home » Sports » Injured Henderson to miss…

Injured Henderson to miss rest of season for Liverpool

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 8:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, manager Jürgen Klopp said Friday.

The England midfielder was hurt in the second half of the 3-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Klopp said Henderson will not require surgery.

“He won’t play again this season,” Klopp said, “but I am pretty positive he will start the new season for us.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up