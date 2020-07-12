IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 Results

Saturday At Road America Plymouth, WI Lap length: 4.014 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55…

Saturday

At Road America

Plymouth, WI

Lap length: 4.014 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running.

2. (5) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

3. (14) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

4. (3) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

5. (7) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

6. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

7. (4) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

8. (12) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

9. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

10. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

11. (22) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

12. (17) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

13. (16) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

14. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

15. (21) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

16. (20) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running.

17. (18) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running.

18. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 54, Running.

19. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 54, Running.

20. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 54, Running.

21. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 41, Did not finish.

22. (10) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 39, Did not finish.

23. (2) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 37, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.027 mph.

Time of Race: 01:54:09.8697.

Margin of Victory: 2.5386 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-12, Rahal 13-14, Newgarden 15-27, Ericsson 28-29, Power 30-39, Dixon 40.

Points: Dixon 155, Pagenaud 93, Herta 88, Newgarden 84, Rahal 81, Hunter 73, Power 72, O ward 66, Veach 64, Ericsson 61.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.