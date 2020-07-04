IndyCar GMR Grand Prix Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indianapolis, IN (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 80 laps, Running. 2.…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, IN

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 80 laps, Running.

2. (4) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

3. (20) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

4. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

5. (18) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

6. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

7. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

8. (13) Patricio O Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

9. (15) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

10. (17) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

11. (19) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

12. (8) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

13. (12) Ryan Hunter, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

14. (22) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

15. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

16. (10) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

17. (2) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

18. (24) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

19. (21) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

20. (1) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

21. (26) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79, Running.

22. (25) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 79, Running.

23. (23) Sage Karam, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79, Running.

24. (16) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Honda, 74, Did not finish.

25. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 41, Did not finish.

26. (5) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 34, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.789 mph.

Time of Race: 01:41:59.3232.

Margin of Victory: 19.9469 seconds.

Cautions: 1 for 4 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Power 1-16, Harvey 17, Rahal 18-26, Power 27-38, Rahal 39-47, Dixon 48-54, Pigot 55, Ericsson 56, Newgarden 57-60, Veach 61, Dixon 62.

Points: Dixon 104, Pagenaud 75, Newgarden 64, Herta 58, Rahal 54, Veach 50, Daly 46, O ward 42, Hunter 41, Ericsson 40.

