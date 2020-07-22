CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC updates face mask order | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Highest Baseball Salaries

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 5:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary
x-Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $36,000,000
Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $35,514,667
Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $35,000,000
Anthony Rendon, LAA 2020-26 $35,000,000
Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $34,416,667
Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $32,500,000
Justin Verlander, Hou 2019-21 $31,333,333
David Price, Bos-LAD 2016-22 $31,000,000
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2019-21 $31,000,000
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $30,714,286
Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $30,416,667
Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $30,000,000
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

