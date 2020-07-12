CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery County back-to-school plan blends remote learning, in-class instruction | Start of FCPS school year delayed | Trump wears mask during Walter Reed visit
Home » Sports » Griezmann likely to miss…

Griezmann likely to miss rest of Spanish league with injury

The Associated Press

July 12, 2020, 7:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann could miss the rest of the Spanish league because of a muscle injury.

Barcelona said tests conducted on Sunday showed that Griezmann has a right thigh injury that will keep him sidelined.

The club did not say how long the Frenchman is expected to be out, but he is not expected to fully recover for Barcelona’s last two league matches. It also remains unclear if he will be fit for the team’s Champions League game against Napoli in August.

Barcelona is one point behind Spanish league leader Real Madrid, which visits midtable Granada on Monday.

Griezmann was substituted at halftime of Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Valladolid on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up