Favored Tall Dark Stranger wins Meadowlands Pace by a neck

The Associated Press

July 18, 2020, 10:45 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tall Dark Stranger battled back in the deep stretch to win the $636,650 Meadowlands Pace by a neck on Saturday night.

Passed by Papi Rob Hanover in the stretch, Tall Dark Stranger rallied along the rail to prevail in the first major stakes of the season for 3-year-old pacers.

Tall Dark Stranger, the 1-2 favorite, is 3-for-3 this year, improving to 11 wins in 12 career starts.

Yannick Gingras was in the sulky for his second Pace win. Trainer Nancy Takter, the daughter of Hall of Famer Jimmy Takter, got her first Pace victory.

The time was 1:47 2/5 for the mile.

Tall Dark Stranger paid $3, $2.10 and $2.10. Papi Rob Hanover returned $3.60 and $2.80. Allywag Hanover got third, paying $2.40 to show.

Sports

