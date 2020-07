Ex-Chelsea player Dan Petrescu hospitalized with coronavirus

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Former Chelsea player Dan Petrescu has tested positive for the coronavirus and was taken to the…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Former Chelsea player Dan Petrescu has tested positive for the coronavirus and was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Petrescu, who currently coaches Romanian club CFR Cluj, will remain hospitalized for at least 48 hours.

Fourteen staff members and players at Cluj have tested positive in recent days. Three of those people tested negative Wednesday but will remain under observation.

Clubs are considering suspending the Romanian league as the country registers a growing number of virus infections. There were 1,030 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest amount since the pandemic reached Romania in February.

Petrescu played at Chelsea for five years from 1995-2000.

