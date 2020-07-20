CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Extreme heat causes changes to local testing sites | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Copa Libertadores to restart…

Copa Libertadores to restart in September after 6-month halt

The Associated Press

July 20, 2020, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa Libertadores will restart on Sept. 15 after being suspended for almost six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CONMEBOL announced on Monday dates for the four remaining rounds of the group stage, which is scheduled to end on Oct. 22.

The 16 group matches of the third round are expected to be played entirely in empty stadia.

Fans will be allowed in stadia only where local health authorities agree.

Dates for the knockout matches are still to be decided.

CONMEBOL halted South American club tournaments in March and initially expected to resume in May. But since then the outbreak in the region has worsened, especially in Brazil, Ecuador and Chile. Others, such as Argentina and Peru, are beginning to surge in cases and deaths.

The first match of the restart will be a Group C clash between Bolivia’s Jorge Wilstermann and Brazil’s Athlético.

Two days later, defending champion Flamengo of Brazil will travel to Ecuador to face Independiente del Valle, last year’s winner of the Copa Sudamericana.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up