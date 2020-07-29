CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. sets new limit on gatherings | Ocean City requires face masks on boardwalk | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Brentford in playoff final after last game at 116-year home

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 7:43 PM

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Brentford beat Swansea 3-1 on Wednesday in its last game after 116 years at Griffin Park stadium to reach the Championship playoff final.

Brentford overturned Swansea’s one-goal lead from the semifinal first leg within the first 15 minutes through goals from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Marcondes.

Bryan Mbeumo added the third goal just after halftime, before Rhian Brewster pulled one back for Swansea.

The Bees moved one step closer to the Premier League with the 3-2 overall win. Seven straight wins after the COVID-19 lockdown had left promotion tantalizingly within Brentford’s grasp, before successive losses to Stoke and Barnsley forced Brentford into the playoffs.

Brentford, which is moving to a new 17,250-capacity ground, will face either Cardiff or Fulham in the Aug. 4 final at Wembley.

