AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 301 laps, 318.46 miles.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won after starting 14th.

Last race: Denny Hamlin passed Harvick for the lead at Kansas and held off a late charge from Brad Keselowski for his series-best fifth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Harvick’s points lead increased from 91 to 97, but it’s now Keselowski in second place with Ryan Blaney another three points behind. … Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 16 of 19 races. … Hamlin moved up to fourth in points, still 129 off the lead. … Hamlin and Harvick (four wins) have won nearly half the races run this season.

Next race: FireKeepers Casino 400, Aug. 8, Michigan International Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Brandon Jones surged from seventh to victory at Kansas after an overtime restart, depriving Austin Cindric of a record-tying fourth consecutive victory in the series.

Next race: Henry 180, Aug. 8, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Reigning series champion Matt Crafton broke a 67-race winless streak, holding off 19-year-old Christian Eckes to win the second truck race of the weekend at Kansas.

Next race: Gander RV and Outdoors, Aug. 7, Michigan International Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Pirelli British Grand Prix

Site: Silverstone, England.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

Last year: Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the lone race at Silverstone.

Last race: Hamilton led all but one lap for his 86th career victory at Budapest’s Hungaroring.

Fast facts: Hamilton’s victory was his second in three races this season and left him six shy of breaking Michael Shumacher’s career record of 91 wins. … Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas won the first race of the season and is second in the driver standings, five points back. … Bottas is also the only driver with three podium finishes. … This race is the first of back-to-back weekend events on the same layout.

Next race: Emirates 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.

Next race: The series races on back to back days Aug. 8-9 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals July 19. The event will be completed Sept. 3-6.

Next event: NHRA Indy Nationals, Aug. 6-9, Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, Ind.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

The series will race Saturday at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, and Sunday at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

