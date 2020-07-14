AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES All-Star Race Site: Bristol, Tennessee Schedule: Wednesday, race, 8:30 p.m. Track: Bristol Motor Speedway…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

All-Star Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Wednesday, race, 8:30 p.m.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 140 laps, 74.62 miles

Last year: Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage, then held off the defending champion to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last race: Cole Custer pulled off a daring four-wide pass for the lead on the final lap to win the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, the rookie’s first career victory.

Fast facts: Custer was the first rookie to win in the Cup Series in four years. … Custer beat Martin Truex Jr. by .271 seconds for the victory. … Custer led five laps at Kentucky, the first laps he’d ever led in the Cup series.

Next race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 19

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

My Bariatric Solution 300

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third.

Last race: Austin Cindric won on back-to-back nights at Kentucky Speedway.

Fast facts: Cindric led 130 of the 200 laps on Friday night and became the first driver since Richard Petty in 1971 to win in a NASCAR series on consecutive nights.

Next race: Kansas 1, Saturday, July 25

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Vankor 350

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 145 laps, 217 miles

Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third.

Last race: Sheldon Creed gained his first career series victory after lightning and rain caused the race to be shortened to 71 of 150 laps at Kentucky Speedway.

Fast facts: Creed’s victory vaulted him to second in points, 46 behind Austin Hill. Ben Rhodes is third, another 11 points back. … Two-race winner Grant Enfinger is fifth in points, 72 of the lead, through seven races.

Next race: Kansas I at Kansas Speedway, Friday, July 24

FORMULA ONE

Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix

Site: Budapest, Hungary

Schedule: Practice, Friday, 5 a.m-6:30 a.m., 9 a.m.—10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m.

Track: Hungaroring

Race distance: 70 laps, 2.72 miles per lap

Last year: Six-time series champion won from the third starting spot

Last race: Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from the pole, his 85th career victory, six shy of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record

Fast facts: Teammate Valtteri Bottas leads Hamilton by six in the point standings.

Next race: Great Britain Grand Prix, July 31-Aug, 2.

INDYCAR

Iowa Race 1 and Iowa Race 2

Site: Newton, Iowa

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; race 8:30 p.m.

Track: Iowa Speedway

Last year: Josef Newgarden won after starting third.

Last race: Felix Rosenqvist won at Elkhart Lake.

Fast facts: Scott Dixon, winner of the first three races of the season, remains atop the points standings. He leads Colton Herta by 54 points through four races.

Next race: Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio, Aug. 9

NHRA DRAG RACING

Lucas Oil Summernationals

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

OTHER SERIES

Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Sarver, Pennsylvannia, July 25-26

