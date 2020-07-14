AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
All-Star Race
Site: Bristol, Tennessee
Schedule: Wednesday, race, 8:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Race distance: 140 laps, 74.62 miles
Last year: Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage, then held off the defending champion to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Last race: Cole Custer pulled off a daring four-wide pass for the lead on the final lap to win the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, the rookie’s first career victory.
Fast facts: Custer was the first rookie to win in the Cup Series in four years. … Custer beat Martin Truex Jr. by .271 seconds for the victory. … Custer led five laps at Kentucky, the first laps he’d ever led in the Cup series.
Next race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 19
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
My Bariatric Solution 300
Site: Fort Worth, Texas
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles
Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third.
Last race: Austin Cindric won on back-to-back nights at Kentucky Speedway.
Fast facts: Cindric led 130 of the 200 laps on Friday night and became the first driver since Richard Petty in 1971 to win in a NASCAR series on consecutive nights.
Next race: Kansas 1, Saturday, July 25
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Vankor 350
Site: Fort Worth, Texas
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 145 laps, 217 miles
Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third.
Last race: Sheldon Creed gained his first career series victory after lightning and rain caused the race to be shortened to 71 of 150 laps at Kentucky Speedway.
Fast facts: Creed’s victory vaulted him to second in points, 46 behind Austin Hill. Ben Rhodes is third, another 11 points back. … Two-race winner Grant Enfinger is fifth in points, 72 of the lead, through seven races.
Next race: Kansas I at Kansas Speedway, Friday, July 24
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix
Site: Budapest, Hungary
Schedule: Practice, Friday, 5 a.m-6:30 a.m., 9 a.m.—10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m.
Track: Hungaroring
Race distance: 70 laps, 2.72 miles per lap
Last year: Six-time series champion won from the third starting spot
Last race: Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from the pole, his 85th career victory, six shy of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record
Fast facts: Teammate Valtteri Bottas leads Hamilton by six in the point standings.
Next race: Great Britain Grand Prix, July 31-Aug, 2.
Online: http://www.formulaone.com
INDYCAR
Iowa Race 1 and Iowa Race 2
Site: Newton, Iowa
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; race 8:30 p.m.
Track: Iowa Speedway
Last year: Josef Newgarden won after starting third.
Last race: Felix Rosenqvist won at Elkhart Lake.
Fast facts: Scott Dixon, winner of the first three races of the season, remains atop the points standings. He leads Colton Herta by 54 points through four races.
Next race: Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio, Aug. 9
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Lucas Oil Summernationals
Site: Indianapolis, Indiana
Online: http://www.nhra.com
OTHER SERIES
Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup
Sarver, Pennsylvannia, July 25-26
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
