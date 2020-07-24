CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Atalanta keeps slim title hopes alive; Crotone promoted

The Associated Press

July 24, 2020, 5:45 PM

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta kept alive its slim Serie A title hopes by drawing at AC Milan 1-1 on Friday in a matchup of the two best squads of the restart.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu gave Milan an early lead with a powerful free kick, and Duván Zapata equalized from close range after Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked a penalty kick from Ruslan Malinovskyi.

With only two games still to play, Atalanta moved within five points of Juventus, which can clinch a record-extending ninth straight title on Sunday by beating Sampdoria.

Milan, which like Atalanta is unbeaten following the stoppage for the coronavirus pandemic, is sixth, one point behind Roma.

Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura nearly won it for Milan with a shot off the post late in the second half.

Also, Crotone secured promotion from Serie B by beating Livorno 5-1. Serie B leader Benevento was already promoted.

