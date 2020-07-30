Another mountain stage added to revised Giro

MILAN (AP) — The rescheduled Giro d’Italia in October will have an extra mountain-top finish in Stage 9 at Roccaraso.…

MILAN (AP) — The rescheduled Giro d’Italia in October will have an extra mountain-top finish in Stage 9 at Roccaraso.

Organizers filled in the remaining holes of the route on Thursday, having already revealed details last week of the opening four stages in Sicily.

The Giro was originally scheduled to start with three stages in Hungary and run from May 9-31 but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race opens on Oct. 3 with a downhill time trial in Palermo that should favor Sicilian rider Vincenzo Nibali.

After the Sicilian stages, the race crosses to the mainland with legs in Calabria, Basilicata and Puglia before heading to more familiar ground in northern Italy.

The ascent to the ski resort of Roccaraso in the central region of Abruzzo will conclude a grueling stage with more than 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) of climbing.

Also added to the course was a Stage 8 finish in the southern town of Matera, which is famous for its ancient cave dwellings.

The second and third weeks of the race are unchanged. After an alpine ascent to Sestriere in the penultimate stage, the race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.

