American forward Sebastian Soto joins relegated Norwich

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 10:37 AM

American forward Sebastian Soto has agreed to a three-year contract with Norwich, a team relegated to England’s second-tier League Championship after finishing last in the Premier League.

Soto scored four goals for the U.S. at last year’s Under-20 World Cup as the Americans reached the quarterfinals.

Born in Carlsbad, California, he played youth soccer for the San Diego Surf and Real Salt Lake, then joined Hannover’s youth academy in August 2018.

Soto had 17 goals in 24 league appearances for Hannover II in the third tier in 2018-19, then made three substitute appearances for Hannover in the Bundesliga in April 2019.

He did not score any goals in 2019-20, making two substitute appearances for relegated Hannover in the German second tier and getting three starts for Hannover II in the third tier.

Norwich announced the agreement on Tuesday, his 20th birthday.

