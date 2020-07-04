CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 27 states named in DC order | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
4th day of England vs West Indies washed out

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 11:47 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England and the West Indies were prevented by rain from playing on the fourth day of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Monday.

The day was a washout, leaving the fate of the three-test series to the last day, weather permitting again.

England is on the brink of a series win and regaining the Wisden Trophy in perpetuity, seeing as it will be retired. The series is at 1-1.

The West Indies is 10-2 in its second innings, tasked with 389 more runs to win the series decider. But, really, it is in survival mode and would not have been unhappy with the rain delay. Kraigg Brathwaite is 2 not out, and Shai Hope 4 not out. The team will have to survive 98 overs on Tuesday to retain the trophy.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad took both wickets on Sunday evening and has eight for the match. He’s on 499 career test wickets.

