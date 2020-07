2020 WNBA Schedule The Associated Press

All Times Eastern All games in Bradenton, Fla. Saturday, July 25 Seattle vs New York, Noon, ESPN Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m., ABC Indiana vs. Washington, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network Sunday, July 26 Connecticut vs. Minnesota, Noon, ESPN Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ABC Dallas vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network Tuesday, July 28 Washington vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m., Los Angeles vs. Chicago, 8 p.m., Minnesota vs. Seattle, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Wednesday, July 29 Phoenix vs. Indiana, 7 p.m. New York vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Thursday, July 30 Seattle vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN Chicago vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, 10 p.m., ESPN Friday, July 31 New York vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Saturday, Aug. 1 Minnesota vs. Connecticut, 4 p.m. Washington vs. Chicago, 6 p.m. Los Angeles vs. Seattle, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Sunday, Aug. 2 Phoenix vs. New York, 1 p.m., ESPN Atlanta vs. Indiana, 4 p.m. Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN2 Tuesday, Aug. 4 Dallas vs. Chicago, 6 p.m. Phoenix vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN2 Connecticut vs. Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2 Wednesday, Aug. 5 Minnesota vs. New York, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Las Vegas vs. Washington, 8 p.m. Indiana vs. Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 Seattle vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN2 Connecticut vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., ESPN2 Friday, Aug. 7 Indiana vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m. New York vs. Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2 Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2 Saturday, Aug. 8 Atlanta vs. Dallas, Noon, ESPN2 Phoenix vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC Chicago vs. Connecticut, 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 Las Vegas vs. New York, 3 p.m., ESPN Washington vs. Indiana, 5 p.m. Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m., ESPN2 Monday, Aug. 10 Connecticut vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m. Phoenix vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN2 Chicago Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2 Tuesday, Aug. 11 Washington vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m. Las Vegas vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN2 New York vs. Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN2 Wednesday, Aug. 12 Dallas vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Phoenix vs. Chicago, 9 p.m. Atlanta vs. Seattle, 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 Indiana vs. New York, 6 p.m. Los Angeles vs. Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2 Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2 Friday, Aug. 14 Connecticut vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 Los Angeles vs. Indiana, 4 p.m. New York vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network Washington vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 Chicago vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m. Seattle vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m. Dallas vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 Indiana vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 9 p.m. New York vs. Seattle, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 Atlanta vs. Washington, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Dallas vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m. Phoenix vs. Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 Chicago vs. New York, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Seattle vs. Indiana, 8 p.m. Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Friday, Aug. 21 Los Angeles vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. Washington vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Saturday, Aug. 22 Indiana vs. Chicago, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network New York vs. Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network Sunday, Aug. 23 Atlanta vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m. Dallas vs. Los Angeles, 6 p.m. Phoenix vs. Washington, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 New York vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network Indiana Seattle, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 Washington vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Connecticut vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Thursday, Aug. 27 Chicago vs. Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas vs. New York, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Friday, Aug. 28 Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles vs. Connecticut, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Washington vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Saturday, Aug. 29 Dallas vs. Indiana, Noon, CBS Sports Network Seattle vs. Chicago, 2 p.m. New York vs. Las Vegas, 4 p.m., CBS Sunday, Aug. 30 Connecticut vs. Washington, 4 p.m. Phoenix vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m. Atlanta vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 Connecticut vs. New York, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Indiana vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m. Phoenix vs. Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 Minnesota vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. Los Angeles vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Washington vs. Seattle, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Thursday, Sept. 3 Atlanta vs. New York, 7 p.m. Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 8 p.m. Indiana vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 Chicago vs. Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Seattle vs. Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 Connecticut vs. Indiana, 4 p.m. Las Vegas vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m. New York vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 Dallas vs. Washington, 4 p.m. Seattle vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m. Chicago vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Tuesday, Sept. 8 Los Angeles New York, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Minnesota Washington, 8 p.m. Indiana Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 Phoenix vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. Atlanta vs. Chicago, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Dallas vs. Seattle, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Thursday, Sept. 10 New York vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington vs. Los Angeles, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Friday, Sept. 11 Atlanta vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. Chicago vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network Seattle vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network Saturday, Sept. 12 Washington vs. New York, 4 p.m. Minnesota vs. Indiana, 6 p.m. Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. 