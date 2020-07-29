CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Sports » 2020 NHL Exhibition Schedule

2020 NHL Exhibition Schedule

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 9:04 PM

All Times EDT
Tuesday, July 28

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

Edmonton 4, Calgary 1

Wednesday, July 29

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 0

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Chicago 4, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers, Toronto, 8 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Nashville vs. Dallas, Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Columbus, Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas vs. Arizona, Edmonton, 10 p.m.

