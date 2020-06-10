Women’s soccer gains professional status in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The top two women’s soccer divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Spanish federation announced Wednesday.…

MADRID (AP) — The top two women’s soccer divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Spanish federation announced Wednesday.

The federation said the country’s sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men’s and women’s futsal.

The federation said the move is “another step to promote the development” of these competitions that until now were considered “amateur soccer.”

The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.

The federation said “there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism” of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on “minimum” labor conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.