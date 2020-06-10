Home » Sports » Standard names Philippe Montanier…

Standard names Philippe Montanier as its new coach

The Associated Press

June 10, 2020, 5:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Standard Liege named Philippe Montanier as its new coach on Wednesday, replacing Michel Preud’homme.

The 55-year-old Montanier, a former goalkeeper like Preud’homme, previously coached in France and Spain. He led Real Sociedad to a fourth-place finish in La Liga in 2013.

Financial terms of the deal and the length of Montanier’s contract were not disclosed.

Preud’homme, a product of Standard’s youth system, will stay at the club as vice-president.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up